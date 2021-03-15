Opposition's black deeds will not wash away by throwing ink on others: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday condemned the incident of throwing ink on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr. Shahbaz Gill in Lahore High Court.

In a tweet, the minister stated that, “The incident of throwing ink on Shahbaz Gill is beyond condemnation, such actions will increase bitterness”.

He said, “Black deeds (of opposition) will not be removed by throwing ink on others”.

Earlier in another tweet, the minister urged the University of Lahore to reconsider its decision of expelling two students for violating the university’s disciplinary policies by showing affection publicly.

He said “Every girl has the right to marry of her own will. A marriage by choice is one of the central rights Islam gives to women,” the minister said.

“The university administration should reconsider its decision. It is against the teachings of Islam to treat women as property," he added.