Bangladesh issues third tender to buy 50,000 tonnes rice

HAMBURG: Bangladesh's state grains buyer has issued another international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of rice, traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submitting price offers is March 28.

It is the third rice tender issued by Bangladesh.

Two previous tenders for 50,000 tonnes of rice from Bangladesh close on March 18 and March 24.

Bangladesh, which has emerged as a major rice buyer as it seeks to replenish flood-damaged stocks, will buy 350,000 tonnes, including 150,000 tonnes each from India and Thailand and 50,000 tonnes from Vietnam, in state-to-state deals, a food ministry official said.

Bangladesh has issued a series of rice purchase tenders in recent months amid dwindling supplies and a surge in prices.

The new tender again seeks price offers for non-basmati parboiled rice in CIF liner out terms, including some ship unloading costs, for shipment to the ports of Chattogram and Mongla.

The rice can come from worldwide origins and shipment is required 40 days after contract award.