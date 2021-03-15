LME aluminium may rise towards $2,236 this week

SINGAPORE: LME aluminium may break a resistance at $2,201 per tonne this week, and rise towards $2,236.

The metal is making its third attempt to break the resistance. It is likely to succeed after two failures.

The uptrend is presumed to be steady, unless the contract breaks a support at $2,144, as the break could open the way towards $2,088-$2,123 range.

The analysis is published once a week on Monday.

