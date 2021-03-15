Sindh also imposes restrictions as COVID-19’s third wave hits the province

As the country witnesses the third wave of coronavirus, the Sindh government has imposed new restrictions in the province.

According to the notification issued by the provincial Home Department, face masks and social distancing at all government and private offices and public places have been made mandatory. While the policy of 50 percent of the staff in all public and private sector offices has been enforced.

All markets, shopping malls, and wedding halls in the province will be allowed to remain open from 6am to 10pm, while amusement parks will close by 6pm. Moreover, indoor weddings and other ceremonies have been banned, while outdoor events are allowed with a limit of 300 people.

No indoor dining at restaurants are allowed; only outdoor dining and takeaway and home delivery will be allowed during this time. These restrictions will stay in effect till April 15.

During the last 24 hours, Sindh reported 232 new cases, taking the tally to 261411.