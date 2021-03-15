ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,537
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
607,453
225324hr
Sindh
261,411
Punjab
186,659
Balochistan
19,220
Islamabad
48,081
KPK
76,104
Indian shares fall as inflation hits 3-month high, COVID-19 cases rise

  • The Nifty Bank Index shed 2% after rising 0.76% last week. HDFC Bank Ltd was the top drag on the Nifty 50, falling 1.5%.
Reuters 15 Mar 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares fell 1% on Monday, dragged down by financials, after February retail inflation surged to a three-month high, while a jump in COVID-19 cases also weighed on sentiment.

By 0513 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index declined 1.02% to 14,877.55, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 1.05% to 50,259.50.

A combination of rising COVID-19 cases, a jump in core inflation and a fall in industrial output weighed on market sentiment, according to Aishvarya Dadheech, a fund manager at Ambit Asset Management in Mumbai.

After market hours on Friday, government data showed annual retail inflation rose to 5.03% in February on higher fuel prices, which could pressure the central bank's accommodative stance, while core inflation was estimated in a range of 5.61%-5.9% by four economists.

Data also showed industrial output as measured by the Index of Industrial Production contracted 1.6% year-on-year in January.

India is battling a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, led mainly by a renewed surge in the western state of Maharashtra.

The country reported this year's biggest daily rise in cases of 26,291 on Monday. India is the third-worst affected country globally with 11.39 million cases, behind the United States and Brazil.

Yes Bank Ltd fell as much as 2.8%. The Reserve Bank of India has rejected the lender's application to set up an asset reconstruction company for bad loans.

The Nifty Bank Index shed 2% after rising 0.76% last week. HDFC Bank Ltd was the top drag on the Nifty 50, falling 1.5%.

In its stock market debut, precision engineering solutions company MTAR Technologies Pvt Ltd opened nearly 83% above its issue price of 575 rupees.

Broader global markets were trading higher, as investors bet on a faster economic recovery after the signing of a $1.9 trillion US stimulus bill into law last week.

