ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,537
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
607,453
225324hr
Sindh
261,411
Punjab
186,659
Balochistan
19,220
Islamabad
48,081
KPK
76,104
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares fall as losses in mining, tech stocks weigh

  • Energy stocks rose, with oil and gas explorers Oil Search and Santos Ltd gaining 0.6% and 1.5%, respectively.
Reuters 15 Mar 2021

Australian shares fell in early trade on Monday, hurt by losses among mining and technology stocks, while investors looked to the release of minutes from the central bank's monetary policy meeting later this week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.36% to 6,742.2 by 0015 GMT.

While the Reserve Bank of Australia will release minutes from its previous meeting at 0030 GMT on Tuesday, separately, governor Philip Lowe said on Monday the recent recovery was quick and strong while adding that the economy had "a long way to go" and business investment was yet to "click into gear".

A subindex for mining stocks lost 1.3%, as steep falls in iron ore prices after top steelmaker China cracked down on violators of air-quality rules by steel mills weighed.

Global miners BHP Group and Rio Tinto fell 1.6% and 2.8% respectively, while iron-ore focused Fortescue Metals Group dropped 4.4%.

Tech stocks fell 1.6%, with buy-now-pay-later co Afterpay Ltd losing 4.4% and financial software maker Bravura Solutions shedding 4.1%.

Gold stocks rose 1% after bullion prices gained. The metal's subindex also climbed after gold miner Evolution Mining acquired Canada-listed gold mine developer Battle North Gold Corp for C$343 mln ($274.99 mln).

Energy stocks rose, with oil and gas explorers Oil Search and Santos Ltd gaining 0.6% and 1.5%, respectively.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index added 0.9%, helped by gains among utility and healthcare stocks.

Wind farms operator Tilt Renewables jumped to a record high after the company said it would be acquired by a consortium for NZ$2.94 billion ($2.11 billion).

Australian shares Reserve Bank of Australia S&P/ASX 200 index Rio Tinto Ltd S&P/NZX 50 index Philip Lowe

Australian shares fall as losses in mining, tech stocks weigh

Bitcoin takes breather after retreat from record near $62,000

Pakistan joins OIC in observing first ever ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia'

PM inaugurates olive plantation campaign in Nowshera

Three Islamabad subsectors sealed as COVID-19 cases surge

World awaits China Covid origins report

Netherlands suspends rollout of AstraZeneca jab

New power subsidy plan on the cards

Ireland latest country to suspend AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

All trade activities resuming: Shibli

Ogra recommends increase in POL products’ prices

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters