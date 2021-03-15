Three Islamabad subsectors sealed as COVID-19 cases surge

The Islamabad district administration has sealed three subsectors of the capital city as total number of COVID-19 cases reached 48,081.

Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat who announced on Sunday that he has tested positive for the novel virus announced that subsectors I-8/4, F-11/1 and I-10/2 are sealed. He said 53 cases were reported from I-8/4, 51 cases were reported from sector F-11/1, and 48 cases were reported from sector I-10/2 in a single day.

He further said more areas are expected to be locked down as the new UK variant strain is prevalent in Islamabad. These areas will be sealed till April 15. During this time, no indoor activity will be allowed, while outdoor functions will be allowed for two hours only with less than 300 people in attendance.

No objection certificates issued to all functions, festivals and gatherings have also been withdrawn. Moreover, offices are not allowed to call more than 50% employees to work.

"Any violation in any premises of social distancing or mask wearing will be selaed forthwith. Everyone is requested to please cooperate. Stay safe everyone," Shafqaat tweeted.