ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,537
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
607,453
225324hr
Sindh
261,411
Punjab
186,659
Balochistan
19,220
Islamabad
48,081
KPK
76,104
Pakistan

‘Govt provides vaccine to over 100,000 health workers’

Updated 15 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The government has provided corona vaccine to more than 100,000 health workers besides increasing salary for better performance.

This was stated by Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid while talking to a private television channel.

The Punjab government was giving priority to health workers discharging duties in different hospitals and taking special care for the patients fighting with corona virus, she added.

The actual fight against COVID-19, had begun, she said, adding that third wave was more dangerous than previous.

She said the people should adopt extra ordinary measures to protect themselves from the corona virus.

In reply to a question, the minister said the government was ensuring ‘free of cost’ vaccine to protect human lives from spreading the virus.

Vice Chancellor University of Health Sciences, Dr Javed Akram said that parents should take care of their children because the third layer was more infectious than the last.

The speed of spreading virus is high so we should continue precautionary measures to combat the virus, he emphasized. Commenting on COVID-19 patients, Health Expert Dr M Arif, said that despite developing anti-bodies, the people should visit health institutions for vaccination. About authenticity of the vaccine, he said due to mutation in virus, it was not possible to obtain hundred per cent accuracy rate.

