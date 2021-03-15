Expo Centre Lahore: Sultan, Dr Yasmin review vaccination process

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan and Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reached Expo Centre Lahore to monitor vaccination facilities here on Sunday. Dr Faisal Sultan and Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed the process of vaccination for people of over 60 years of age. Secretary PSH Department Captain Usman Younis (retd) apprised the minister of arrangements for vaccination.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid inquired from citizens their views and sought feedback. Renowned law expert of the country Aitzaz Ahsan also was present and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and prayed for Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. SAPM Dr. Faisal Sultan got his father vaccinated at the Center.

Punjab Health Minister said, "A large number of people over 60 are turning up to get vaccinated. In the last three days over 18,000 of 60 years plus age group have been vaccinated. As per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, people of over 60 years are being vaccinated first of all. The capacity of Punjab hospitals has been enhanced. We must unite to overcome the Pandemic. I greatly appreciate Secretary PSH Dept Captain Usman Younis (retd) for great work. The people of 60 plus are being administered Sinopharm vaccine."

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan said, "I congratulate Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid and Secretary Health Usman Younis for excellent arrangements for vaccination. The Govt of Pakistan has set up centers across the country for vaccination. Punjab has made elaborate arrangements for vaccination. I congratulate Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and his team."

Present on the occasion were Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Captain Usman Younis (retd), Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz, Additional Secretary Technical PSH Department Dr. Asim Altaf, Deputy Secretary Ms Rafia Haider, Ahmer Khan and other officials.

