ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,537
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
607,453
225324hr
Sindh
261,411
Punjab
186,659
Balochistan
19,220
Islamabad
48,081
KPK
76,104
Balochistan: SAPM vows to plant 100m trees in coastal areas

APP Updated 15 Mar 2021

QUETTA: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said the government was taking steps to promote tourism and forest sectors while Balochistan was the best region for conservation of natural beauty.

Talking to mediapersons at Quetta Press Club, he said target of planting 10 billion trees in the country was being achieved through public-private partnership.

On the occasion, Forest Secretary Siddique Mandukhel, PTI Information Secretary Muhammad Asif Tareen and Amjad, head of Taraqee Foundation were also present. Malik Amin Aslam said Pakistan was among the top 10 most affected countries due to climate change and famine due to declining rainfall, adding that rising temperatures have adversely affected Balochistan and tree plantation required to mitigate these effects.

He said a plan had been launched to gain the target of planting 100 million saplings in Balochistan and its coastal areas and in the vicinity of Quetta which would help promote forest sector. He further said efforts were underway to expand Chilghoza forest in the monsoon areas of Balochistan.

Tree plantation was being done on the sides of 70 dams in Balochistan and six cities were included in the Clean Green project in Balochistan, he added. The SAPM said waste water treatment plant would be operational soon, adding that the tourism sector was being promoted under the Prime Minister's vision.

The provincial government and Taraqee Foundation were helping to ensure a better environment for masses, he said. The 10 billion tree planting campaign was being implemented through the public-private sector, he said. He said the government would work with the private sector to increase the salaries of guards in national parks.

Hazarganji Park in the outskirts of Quetta was included in Model Plan, he said adding, the Federal government would create two new national parks including Harboi and Koh-i-Sulaiman National Parks area of Balochistan, he concluded.

Malik Amin Aslam SAPM PTI plantation drive

