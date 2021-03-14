ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,508
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
605,200
266424hr
Sindh
261,179
Punjab
185,468
Balochistan
19,206
Islamabad
47,710
KPK
75,725
Governor invites opposition for talks

Recorder Report 14 Mar 2021

LAHORE: Inviting the opposition for talks to hold the next Senate elections by open ballot, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Saturday said the government is still ready to legislate for holding the Senate elections by open ballot.

"Sadiq Sanjarani has become the chairman of the Senate in a transparent manner but if the opposition wants, they may approach any forum they want; unfortunately, political parties in Pakistan only accept elections and results that are in their own favour," he said, while addressing an event on women's rights at Governor's House on Saturday and talking to the media.

Talking to the media, Governor said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has been repeatedly asking the opposition to adopt the method of open ballot for the Senate elections but the opposition continued to oppose it. Now the politicians are pointing fingers at each other after the election of Chairman Senate, he said. "I think as long as there is no open ballot for the Senate elections, the practice of horse-trading will continue and the elections will be controversial," he said.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that it is still time for the opposition to give up the politics of stubbornness and negotiate with the government for legislation for the open ballot in the future Senate elections.

Replying to a question, he said the PTI government has always respected the decisions of the courts and if any decision comes from any court regarding the election of Chairman Senate, then, of course, we will respect it. No one should doubt that Sadiq Sanjarani has been elected Chairman Senate in accordance with the Constitution and in a transparent manner.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

