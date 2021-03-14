Governor invites opposition for talks

LAHORE: Inviting the opposition for talks to hold the next Senate elections by open ballot, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Saturday said the government is still ready to legislate for holding the Senate elections by open ballot.

"Sadiq Sanjarani has become the chairman of the Senate in a transparent manner but if the opposition wants, they may approach any forum they want; unfortunately, political parties in Pakistan only accept elections and results that are in their own favour," he said, while addressing an event on women's rights at Governor's House on Saturday and talking to the media.

Talking to the media, Governor said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has been repeatedly asking the opposition to adopt the method of open ballot for the Senate elections but the opposition continued to oppose it. Now the politicians are pointing fingers at each other after the election of Chairman Senate, he said. "I think as long as there is no open ballot for the Senate elections, the practice of horse-trading will continue and the elections will be controversial," he said.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that it is still time for the opposition to give up the politics of stubbornness and negotiate with the government for legislation for the open ballot in the future Senate elections.

Replying to a question, he said the PTI government has always respected the decisions of the courts and if any decision comes from any court regarding the election of Chairman Senate, then, of course, we will respect it. No one should doubt that Sadiq Sanjarani has been elected Chairman Senate in accordance with the Constitution and in a transparent manner.

