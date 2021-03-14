ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
Capital witnesses sharp increase in crimes

Recorder Report 14 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital witnessed a sharp increase in various types of crimes including robbery, snatching at gunpoint, and carjacking during the last week. According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, over 25 cases of various types of theft, snatchings at gunpoint, over 10 cases of car lifting and three cases of kidnapping were reported to different police stations of the city during last week.

The most active areas for the criminal gangs were within the limits of Koral, Ramna, Karachi Company, Industrial Area, Sihala, Lohi Bher, Khanna, Golra, and Bara Kahu police stations.

One Majid Ali registered a complaint with Koral police station that armed persons stormed into his shop and looted cash of Rs 55,000.

Another Tahseen Ashgar informed Koral police station that unidentified persons snatched his mobile worth Rs 88,000 at gunpoint.

In another case, one Danish Haider lodged a complaint with Koral police station that unidentified persons stole batteries worth Rs 353,000 from his shop.

Motor vehicle thief stole a bike (RIL-320) of one Muhammad Asif worth Rs30,000, lifted a bike (ANP-787) of Malik Rehman worth Rs30,000 and stole a bike (XQ-465) of one Muhammad Adnan worth Rs60,000 in the jurisdiction of Koral police station.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Federal Capital robbery snatching crimes carjacking

