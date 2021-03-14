ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,508
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
605,200
266424hr
Sindh
261,179
Punjab
185,468
Balochistan
19,206
Islamabad
47,710
KPK
75,725
CBOT soybeans end mixed as soyoil futures soar, soymeal tumbles

Reuters 14 Mar 2021

CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures closed narrowly mixed on Friday, caught between surging soyoil futures amid tightening world vegetable oil supplies, and slowing demand for soymeal, traders said.

CBOT May soybeans settled down 1/4 cent at $14.13-1/4 per bushel, while the new-crop November contract ended flat at $12.43-3/4.

For the week, the May contract fell 16-3/4 cents per bushel or 1.2%, halting a four-week climb.

CBOT May soyoil ended Friday up 0.75 cent at 55.36 cents per pound, after reaching a life-of-contract high at 55.59 cents.

Soyoil futures were lifted by tightening world vegetable oil supplies and spillover strength from Malaysian palm oil futures, which hit a 13-year peak.

CBOT May soymeal settled down $4.10 at $400.70 per short ton, with technical selling accelerating as the contract fell below its 100-day moving average.

Soymeal futures were pressured by fears that disease outbreaks in China's huge hog herd will hurt demand for the feed ingredient. Ahead of the National Oilseed Processors Association's monthly soy crush report on Monday, analysts surveyed by Reuters on average expected the trade group to report that its members crushed 168.6 million bushels of soybeans in February, down from 184.654 million in January but up from 166.288 million bushels in February 2020.

Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures declined on Friday, with the benchmark May contract falling to a one-month low as storms forecast for the US Plains this weekend were expected to improve production prospects, trades said.

CBOT May soft red winter wheat settled down 4 cents at $6.38-1/2 per bushel after dipping to $6.37-1/2, its lowest since Feb. 12.

For the week, the CBOT contract fell 14-1/2 cents a bushel or 2.2%, its second straight weekly decline.

K.C. May hard red winter wheat ended down 3/4 cent at $6.03-1/2, after hitting $6.00-1/2, its lowest since Jan. 12, and MGEX May spring wheat settled down 1/4 cent at $6.33-3/4.

CBOT, K.C. and MGEX March contracts expired quietly.

A firmer dollar hung over the markets, in theory making US grain less competitive on the world market.

