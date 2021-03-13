Pakistan
Malik Amin urges youth to plant more trees to meet climate change challenge
13 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has stressed the need to plant more trees to meet climate change challenge in the country.
Speaking at the tree plantation ceremony at Hana Urak near Quetta on Saturday, he urged the students, civil society and local people to come forward and plant trees for their next generations.
Malik Amin Aslam also urged the need to utilize used water for the purpose of watering tress in Balochistan.
