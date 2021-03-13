ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,430 54
Pakistan Cases
600,198 2701
Sindh
260,661
Punjab
182,576
Balochistan
19,171
Islamabad
46,963
KPK
75,052
Argentine soy, corn crop estimates cut due to dry conditions

Reuters 13 Mar 2021

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina is expected to harvest 44 million tonnes of soy and 45 million tonnes of corn this season, below the previously forecast 46 million tonnes for each crop, due to dry conditions, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday.

The country's Pampas farm belt has suffered unusually dry weather since the middle of 2020. A recent heatwave combined with low rainfall has exacerbated the situation.

"Early-planted soy fields are approaching harvest with expected yields below historical averages. Late-planted soy is seeing losses of harvestable area due to pest attacks and depleted water reserves," the exchange said in its weekly crop report.

"At the same time, the worsening condition of corn crops has generated a decrease in yield expectations," the exchange said.

The central Pampas will continue to have high temperatures and only spotty rainfall over the days ahead, the exchange said in a separate weather report earlier in the day.

Although early-year showers brought partial relief to some of the driest areas, uneven rainfall in February and March forced the Rosario exchange to sharply cut its 2020/2021 soybean harvest estimate to 45 million tonnes on Wednesday.

"The climatic situation is very dramatic and very negative for late-planted soybeans. Many soybean crops have already been lost because the rains did not come," said Pablo Adreani, a Buenos Aires-based agricultural consultant.

"With regard to late-planted corn, the situation is a little better because corn has later flowering and vegetative periods, so it has more time to receive water than soy," Adreani said.

Argentina is the world's largest exporter of processed soybean oil and meal, and the third-largest corn exporter. Harvesting of 2020/2021 soybeans and corn, the two main crops in the country, is set to begin in the coming weeks.

"Tropical winds will return, causing very high maximum temperatures in the center of the agricultural area," the exchange said in its earlier weather report.

"Towards the end of the forecast (by next Thursday), the passage of a storm front will begin, producing general rainfall of varying intensity over the western part of the agricultural area, but without reaching its easterly zone", it said, referring to the area most affected by the drought.

