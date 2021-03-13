KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (March 12, 2021).

========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ========================================================================================== Pearl Sec. Altern Energy 2,500,000 24.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500,000 24.00 K & I Global B.O.Punjab 1,000,000 9.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 9.50 Sherman Sec. Bank Al-Falah Ltd. 3,300,000 31.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,300,000 31.25 Shaffi Securities BYCO Petroleum 50,000 9.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 9.00 K & I Global D.G.Cement 35,000 50.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 35,000 50.00 JS Global Cap. E.F.U.Gen.Ins. 875,000 116.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 875,000 116.00 New Peak Securities Fauji Bin Qasim 50,000 25.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 25.50 Arif Habib Ltd. Feroze 1888 Mills 39,192,607 75.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 39,192,607 75.00 BMA Capital Ghandhara Ind. Ltd. 59,500 222.00 Topline Sec. 15,500 227.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 75,000 223.19 Zahid Latif Khan Sec. Hascol Petroleum 500 9.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 9.20 Shaffi Securities Hum Network Limited 25,000 6.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 6.00 Seven Star Sec. Int. Industries 5,000 195.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 195.50 Sherman Sec. Interloop Limited 200,000 68.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 68.00 Shaffi Securities Jah. Siddiqui & Co. 22,500 20.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 22,500 20.00 BMA Capital JS Bank Ltd. 9,100,000 5.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,100,000 5.70 Ismail Iqbal Sec. Lucky Cement 2,000,000 798.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 798.50 ASDA Sec. NetSol Technologies 49,000 280.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 49,000 280.00 Shaffi Securities Pak Oilfields 1,000 400.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 400.00 High Land Securities Pak Refinery 13,000 21.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 13,000 21.25 Shaffi Securities Pakistan Petroleum 700 85.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 700 85.00 ASDA Sec. Pakistan Stock Exch 5,000 14.49 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 14.49 Sherman Sec. Panthers Tyres Ltd 722,254 61.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 722,254 61.00 Shaffi Securities Power Cement Limited 10,000 9.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 9.50 Shaffi Securities Shell Pakistan 500 170.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 170.00 Growth Sec. Sui Northern Gas 500 38.99 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 38.99 Sherman Sec. Tariq Glass 413,500 100.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 413,500 100.00 D.J.M. Sec. Unity Foods Limited 100,000 23.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 23.80 Sherman Sec. Waves Singer 400,000 20.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 400,000 20.50 ========================================================================================== Total Turnover 60,146,061 ==========================================================================================

