ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,476 46
Pakistan Cases
602,536 2338
Sindh
260,959
Punjab
183,815
Balochistan
19,188
Islamabad
47,365
KPK
75,357
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 13 Mar 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (March 12, 2021).

==========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
==========================================================================================
Member                          Company                            Turnover          Rates
Name                                                              of Shares
==========================================================================================
Pearl Sec.                      Altern Energy                     2,500,000          24.00
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          2,500,000          24.00
K & I Global                    B.O.Punjab                        1,000,000           9.50
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          1,000,000           9.50
Sherman Sec.                    Bank Al-Falah Ltd.                3,300,000          31.25
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          3,300,000          31.25
Shaffi Securities               BYCO Petroleum                       50,000           9.00
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             50,000           9.00
K & I Global                    D.G.Cement                           35,000          50.00
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             35,000          50.00
JS Global Cap.                  E.F.U.Gen.Ins.                      875,000         116.00
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            875,000         116.00
New Peak Securities             Fauji Bin Qasim                      50,000          25.50
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             50,000          25.50
Arif Habib Ltd.                 Feroze 1888 Mills                39,192,607          75.00
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         39,192,607          75.00
BMA Capital                     Ghandhara Ind. Ltd.                  59,500         222.00
Topline Sec.                                                         15,500         227.75
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             75,000         223.19
Zahid Latif Khan Sec.           Hascol Petroleum                        500           9.20
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                500           9.20
Shaffi Securities               Hum Network Limited                  25,000           6.00
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             25,000           6.00
Seven Star Sec.                 Int. Industries                       5,000         195.50
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              5,000         195.50
Sherman Sec.                    Interloop Limited                   200,000          68.00
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            200,000          68.00
Shaffi Securities               Jah. Siddiqui & Co.                  22,500          20.00
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             22,500          20.00
BMA Capital                     JS Bank Ltd.                      9,100,000           5.70
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          9,100,000           5.70
Ismail Iqbal Sec.               Lucky Cement                      2,000,000         798.50
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          2,000,000         798.50
ASDA Sec.                       NetSol Technologies                  49,000         280.00
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             49,000         280.00
Shaffi Securities               Pak Oilfields                         1,000         400.00
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              1,000         400.00
High Land Securities            Pak Refinery                         13,000          21.25
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             13,000          21.25
Shaffi Securities               Pakistan Petroleum                      700          85.00
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                700          85.00
ASDA Sec.                       Pakistan Stock Exch                   5,000          14.49
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              5,000          14.49
Sherman Sec.                    Panthers Tyres Ltd                  722,254          61.00
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            722,254          61.00
Shaffi Securities               Power Cement Limited                 10,000           9.50
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             10,000           9.50
Shaffi Securities               Shell Pakistan                          500         170.00
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                500         170.00
Growth Sec.                     Sui Northern Gas                        500          38.99
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                500          38.99
Sherman Sec.                    Tariq Glass                         413,500         100.00
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            413,500         100.00
D.J.M. Sec.                     Unity Foods Limited                 100,000          23.80
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            100,000          23.80
Sherman Sec.                    Waves Singer                        400,000          20.50
                                Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            400,000          20.50
==========================================================================================
                                Total Turnover                   60,146,061
==========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Financial Institutions byco petroleum Cross Transactions Bank Al Falah Ltd D.G.Cement company of shares Client to Clien B.O.Punjab E.F.U.Gen.Ins.

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

RDAs exceed 0.1m mark in 6 months: SBP

PM chairs meeting on electricity tariffs: Cut in circular debt to benefit consumers

SPI down 0.57pc WoW

Turkey plans to host Afghan peace talks in April

Govt expecting $1bn rollover by UAE

Govt, opposition clash over ‘hidden cameras’

PDM challenges Sanjrani’s victory

WFP and Finland launch coalition for school lunches

PM for maintaining gas tariff for next few months

KE’s tariffs determined by Nepra

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.