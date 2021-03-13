KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (March 12, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 581,925,414 312,716,247 29,577,009,469 16,005,451,908 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 6,406,523,242 -6,748,378,536 -341,855,294 Local Individuals 21,161,352,697 (21,837,753,525) (676,400,828) Local Corporates 11,037,017,373 -10,018,761,250 1,018,256,122 ===============================================================================

