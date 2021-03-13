Markets
13 Mar 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (March 12, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
581,925,414 312,716,247 29,577,009,469 16,005,451,908
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 6,406,523,242 -6,748,378,536 -341,855,294
Local Individuals 21,161,352,697 (21,837,753,525) (676,400,828)
Local Corporates 11,037,017,373 -10,018,761,250 1,018,256,122
===============================================================================
