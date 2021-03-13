KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=================================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =================================================================================================================== Hascol Petroleum 30.06.2020 - (17,900.139) (18.10) Jahangir Siddiqui & 31.12.2020 20% 28.04.2021 21.04.2021 Company Limited Year End Preference 1,205.007 1.32 11:00.a.m. To (Unconsolidated) Right Issue AGM 28.04.2021 Jahangir Siddiqui & 31.12.2020 1,264.759 0.97 Company Limited Year End (Consolidated) 3. AGP Limited 02.04.2021 26.03.2021 11:00.a.m. To EOGM 02.04.2021 ===================================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021