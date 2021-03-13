Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
13 Mar 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===================================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===================================================================================================================
Hascol Petroleum 30.06.2020 - (17,900.139) (18.10)
Jahangir Siddiqui & 31.12.2020 20% 28.04.2021 21.04.2021
Company Limited Year End Preference 1,205.007 1.32 11:00.a.m. To
(Unconsolidated) Right Issue AGM 28.04.2021
Jahangir Siddiqui & 31.12.2020 1,264.759 0.97
Company Limited Year End
(Consolidated)
3. AGP Limited 02.04.2021 26.03.2021
11:00.a.m. To
EOGM 02.04.2021
===================================================================================================================
