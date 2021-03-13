Banks rates for currency notes (buying and selling)

KARACHI: The selling/buying rates for currency notes of major currencies issued by National Bank (NBP) here on Friday (March 12, 2021).

===================================== CURRENCY SELLING BUYING ===================================== USD 159.18 155.53 GBP 222.49 217.36 EUR 190.43 186.84 JPY 1.4642 1.4306 SAR 42.48 41.42 AED 43.35 42.33 =====================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021