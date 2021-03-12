ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,430 54
Pakistan Cases
600,198 2701
Sindh
260,661
Punjab
182,576
Balochistan
19,171
Islamabad
46,963
KPK
75,052
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Mexico leads Latam losses as rising yields, dollar dent FX

  • Bolstered by a strong rise in US producer prices, a fresh spike in US Treasury yields sparked a risk-off move, with the dollar reversing its fall from earlier in the week.
  • These legal setbacks will only intensify (President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's) desire to change the constitution to shield his energy-sector vision from further legal setbacks down the road.
Reuters 12 Mar 2021

A surging dollar and rising bond yields dented emerging market currencies on Friday, with Mexico's peso losing more than 1.5%, while developing market stocks also lost ground.

Bolstered by a strong rise in US producer prices, a fresh spike in US Treasury yields sparked a risk-off move, with the dollar reversing its fall from earlier in the week.

An index of EM currencies fell up to 0.2%, tipping it into the red for the week. Commodity-rich Latin America's currencies were hit further by a slide in oil, copper and iron ore prices.

Brazil's real lost 0.4%, while top copper producer Chile's peso fell after three straight days of gains. Colombia's currency gave up 0.6%, and gained the least among regional peers on the week - up about 1.8% compared with a 2.1% rise for an index of Latam currencies.

A pull-back in US bond yields on easing inflation fears had given a fillip to EM assets earlier in the week.

Brazil's real was set for its biggest weekly rise in two months, supported by central bank intervention and rising expectations of an interest rate hike next week. After intervening throughout the week, the central bank said it will sell up to $750 million of FX swaps on Friday.

Mexico's peso lost up to 1.7%.

Finance Minister Arturo Herrera told Reuters that Mexico's government will study the need for a tax reform this year and is talking to regional authorities about their fiscal requirements to see if it is warranted.

A Mexican federal judge on Thursday ordered a temporary freeze to a new electricity-market law championed by the government that strengthens national power company CFE at the expense of private sector producers.

"These legal setbacks will only intensify (President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's) desire to change the constitution to shield his energy-sector vision from further legal setbacks down the road," said Citi Research strategists.

Political interference in economic policy is one of significant risks cited by analysts broadly for investor sentiment to turn sour against Latam assets.

In Argentina, bonds have hit lows in recent weeks, but analysts and investors say they are still no bargain, given stalled talks with the IMF, fears about a pre-mid-term election spending binge and dry weather denting crops.

Emerging market stocks lost 0.9%, with losses among Latam bourses being led by Brazil's Bovespa losing 1%.

Mexico's peso Latam FX Latam stocks US producer prices US Treasury yields, Brazil's real

Mexico leads Latam losses as rising yields, dollar dent FX

Polling for Senate chairman, deputy ends

Senate election: Parliamentary committee formed to probe recovery of spy cameras

Senate chairman election has been stolen: Bilawal

Senate polls: Spy cameras placed by opposition to stage drama, says Faraz

Alarm over 'third wave' as Pakistan reports almost 3000 COVID-19 cases in a day with positivity ratio reaching 6.5%

Gilani claims he has already won Senate chairman slot

Telecom sector gets status of industry thru relief package

EU approves Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine

US stimulus offers 'significant' boost to global economy: IMF

Etisalat’s Group CEO meets minister

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters