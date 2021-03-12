Markets
Japan futures end week higher after Biden signs US stimulus bill
12 Mar 2021
TOKYO: Japanese rubber futures rose for an eighth straight session on Friday after US President Joe Biden signed a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package to support the recovery of the world's biggest economy from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Osaka Exchange's rubber contract for August delivery rose 1.3 yen, or 0.5%, to 276 yen per kg, ending the week 2.3% higher.
Biden plans to direct US states to make all adults eligible for the coronavirus vaccine by May 1 and urged Americans in a televised address to stay vigilant against the virus, hours after he signed a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill into law.
The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for May delivery rose 0.7% to finish at 15,265 yuan per tonne.
