Senate election: Parliamentary committee formed to probe recovery of spy cameras

  • The committee has been tasked to ensure free, fair and transparent investigation into the matter
  • New polling booth for the Senate election for the chairman and deputy chairman has been formed
Fahad Zulfikar 12 Mar 2021

(Karachi) Secretary Senate Qasim Samad has formed a parliamentary committee to investigate recovery of ‘spy cameras’ from the Senate hall ahead of polling for the chairman and deputy chairman top slots, local media reported on Friday.

The committee has been tasked to ensure free, fair and transparent investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, the new polling booth for the Senate election for the chairman and deputy chairman has been formed. The secretary Senate called members of the opposition and government to visit the booth before the polling process.

Earlier, opposition members staged a protest in the upper house after two PPP lawmakers found spy cameras near the polling booth in Senate hall. Opposition members stopped the signing of the rolls and demanded that the presiding officer takes notice of the spy cameras.

Later, the government termed the installation of spy cameras a drama by the opposition. Information Shibli Faraz said the opposition created an impression that the cameras were deployed by the government. He stated that an in-depth investigation of the incident will be carried out.

The minister maintained the government will expose PPP and PML-N agents who are behind the conspiracy.

