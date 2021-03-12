Senate polls: Spy cameras placed by opposition to stage drama, says Faraz

(Karachi) Federal Minister for Information Shibli Faraz has said that spy cameras have been placed inside Senate polling booths by the opposition leaders themselves to stage a drama.

Addressing a press briefing in Islamabad on Friday, Faraz said that the opposition created an impression that the cameras were deployed by the government. "We will carry out an in-depth investigation the incident," he added.

The minister maintained, "We all know what people were employed inside the building during their [the PPP's] tenure. We will expose the agents of PPP and PML-N."

He pointed out that the opposition talk about tactics to waste votes but the government's aim is to bring transparency in the electoral process.

"These are the people who won the election in the National Assembly despite being in a minority. These people are struggling to hide their corruption," he highlighted.

Faraz mentioned that such incidents will continue to occur till open balloting is not introduced and transparency is ensured in elections.

Earlier today, Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Raza Rabbani, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and others claimed that secret cameras had been installed at the polling booth. As the opposition started protesting, chanting 'shame, shame', the presiding officer issue directives for changing the polling booth.