ANL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-3.72%)
ASC 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.91%)
AVN 72.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.8%)
BOP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.58%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 121.50 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (5.19%)
EPCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.2%)
FCCL 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.9%)
FFBL 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.62%)
FFL 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.33%)
HASCOL 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
HUBC 82.92 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.62%)
HUMNL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.21%)
JSCL 19.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-6.81%)
KAPCO 38.55 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.49%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.18%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.9%)
PAEL 31.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.44%)
PIBTL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.1%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.52%)
PPL 86.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.17%)
PRL 21.87 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.01%)
PTC 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
SILK 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.4%)
TRG 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.94%)
UNITY 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.45%)
BR100 4,619 Increased By ▲ 75.84 (1.67%)
BR30 23,248 Increased By ▲ 335.57 (1.46%)
KSE100 43,429 Increased By ▲ 649.41 (1.52%)
KSE30 18,033 Increased By ▲ 172.26 (0.96%)
COVID-19 TOTAL DAILY
CASES 600,198 2701
DEATHS 13,430 54
Sindh 260,661 Cases
Punjab 182,576 Cases
Balochistan 19,171 Cases
Islamabad 46,963 Cases
KP 75,052 Cases
Palm set for best week in 5-1/2 years on tight supply, firm soyoil

  • Dalian's most-active soyoil contract rose 1.72%, while its palm oil contract gained 3.25%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.4%.
Reuters 12 Mar 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: An eight-session rally kept Malaysian palm oil futures on track for their best week in nearly five-and-a-half years, as tight inventories and strength in rival soyoil underpinned the market.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 72 ringgit, or 1.77%, to 4,132 ringgit ($1,004.86) a tonne by the midday break on Friday, hitting a fresh 13-year high.

The contract has gained 10.45% so far in the week, heading for its biggest weekly jump since Sept. 25, 2015.

Palm oil supply is tight as end-February inventories fell more than expected while production declined to its lowest in five years, industry regulator Malaysian Palm Oil Board data showed this week.

Meanwhile, key buyer India has been ramping up purchases of crude palm oil as import and processing margins recovered, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Sunvin Group, a Mumbai-based vegetable oil broker.

Analysts and brokers expect palm oil stocks to grow marginally in March as production is expected to recover.

"Strength persisting in rival oilseeds during Asian trading hours could keep market sentiment upbeat for palm," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract rose 1.72%, while its palm oil contract gained 3.25%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.4%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

