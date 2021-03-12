Sasol says unit's dollar-denominated notes offering oversubscribed more than 3 times

ANL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-3.72%)
Reuters 12 Mar 2021

South African petrochemical firm Sasol said on Friday an offering of dollar-denominated senior notes by its unit was oversubscribed more than three times for a total orderbook of $4.60 billion.

The offering consisted of $650 million of senior notes due 2026 and $850 million of senior notes due 2031 with an annual interest rate of 4.375% and 5.50%, respectively, it said.

