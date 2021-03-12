ANL 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-6.54%)
ASC 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-6.29%)
ASL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4.43%)
AVN 73.57 Decreased By ▼ -4.93 (-6.28%)
BOP 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
BYCO 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.93%)
DGKC 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.22%)
EPCL 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.2%)
FCCL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
FFBL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.43%)
FFL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.85%)
HASCOL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-9.79%)
HUBC 80.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.23%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-6.85%)
KAPCO 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-6.15%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.84%)
LOTCHEM 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.97%)
MLCF 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PAEL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.37%)
PIBTL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.48%)
POWER 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.32%)
PPL 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.5%)
PRL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-6.17%)
PTC 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.32%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
SNGP 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.75%)
TRG 120.33 Decreased By ▼ -7.37 (-5.77%)
UNITY 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-7.53%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-9.38%)
BR100 4,543 Decreased By ▼ -112.87 (-2.42%)
BR30 22,912 Decreased By ▼ -737.48 (-3.12%)
KSE100 42,780 Decreased By ▼ -911.92 (-2.09%)
KSE30 17,861 Decreased By ▼ -464.65 (-2.54%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Emergency response department: KMC inks MoU with Sindh Police

Recorder Report 12 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Thursday said that to uplift Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s emergency response department, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed with concerned department of Sindh police.

Under the MoU, employees of fire brigade, medical services, municipal services and city wardens department would be trained with modern techniques of emergency response by the Sindh police.

Superintendent of Police Security and Emergency Service Division Abdullah Memon, Director City Warden Raja Rustam, Director General Parks KMC Taha Saleem and other officials were also present on the occasion of the MoU signing ceremony.

The Administrator said that KMC employees would be trained and be able to tackle the emergency situation in effective manner.

He said that training, human resources development, technical support and cooperation in case of emergency are the main components of the MoU.

Ahmed was of the view that fire safety officers, city wardens, drivers and urban rescue team of KMC would be trained to cope with any untoward situation.

He said that the KMC would arrange place for training and needed material while Sindh police would give training orientation and implementation plan. The project would begin from March and to be held till 15th of October.

Director City Warden Raja Rustam signed MoU on behalf of KMC while Superintendent of Police Security and Emergency Service Division Abdullah Memon, who has been named project focal person by Sindh police, on behalf of Sindh police.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

employees kmc Laeeq Ahmed Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Abdullah Memon KMC employees

Emergency response department: KMC inks MoU with Sindh Police

Workers Remittances see 'exceptional' growth of over 24pc in February

Etisalat’s Group CEO meets minister

Ecnec approves 13 projects

Prince William denies British royal family is ‘racist’

US drug factory: Insider alleges Eli Lilly blocked her efforts to sound alarms

Jul-Feb remittances up 24.1pc YoY

Certain items: Cash margin restriction on import waived

Countrywide breakdown: Incident at Guddu was trigger point, CCoE told

Power surcharge bill passed by NA body

NHP payment on AGN Kazi formula basis opposed

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.