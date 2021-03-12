Emergency response department: KMC inks MoU with Sindh Police

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Thursday said that to uplift Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s emergency response department, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed with concerned department of Sindh police.

Under the MoU, employees of fire brigade, medical services, municipal services and city wardens department would be trained with modern techniques of emergency response by the Sindh police.

Superintendent of Police Security and Emergency Service Division Abdullah Memon, Director City Warden Raja Rustam, Director General Parks KMC Taha Saleem and other officials were also present on the occasion of the MoU signing ceremony.

The Administrator said that KMC employees would be trained and be able to tackle the emergency situation in effective manner.

He said that training, human resources development, technical support and cooperation in case of emergency are the main components of the MoU.

Ahmed was of the view that fire safety officers, city wardens, drivers and urban rescue team of KMC would be trained to cope with any untoward situation.

He said that the KMC would arrange place for training and needed material while Sindh police would give training orientation and implementation plan. The project would begin from March and to be held till 15th of October.

Director City Warden Raja Rustam signed MoU on behalf of KMC while Superintendent of Police Security and Emergency Service Division Abdullah Memon, who has been named project focal person by Sindh police, on behalf of Sindh police.

