Railways launches ‘Premium Container Train’ with online booking

KARACHI: In an unprecedented development aimed at modernising its freight service, Pakistan Railways (PR) on Thursday launched a ‘Premium Container Train’ destined between Karachi and Lahore, officials said.

The booking procedure for all of its wagons can be carried out online by open bidding from railways’ website.

Each train comprises 30 wagons and bidding for each wagon starts at Rs125,000. PR hopes that the train’s estimated minimum monthly earning shall be around Rs22.5 million, if per wagon bidding of all six trains closes at starting value.

Pakistan Railways has scheduled 6 upcountry departures of this premium container train on 1st, 6th, 11th, 16th, 21st and 26th of each month whereas the subsequent down country departures shall take place on 3rd, 8th, 13th, 18th, 23rd and 28th of every month.

The newly introduced container train is expected to cover Karachi-Lahore distance within 32 hours. Punctuality of this premium train shall be under strict observation as refunding provision to the parties has been entailed if the train does not reach its destination within the stipulated time.

While commenting on the departure of the first upcountry Premium Container Train, Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Karachi, Muhammad Hanif Gul said that the introduction of premium container train in the freight battery of Pakistan Railways was a major breakthrough that would serve as precedent in modernising the entire freight service.

“Ensuring transparency, observing punctuality, enhancing the revenue generation and efficient service delivery are the four essential objectives that define this newly-launched premium container train,” remarked the divisional superintendent.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021