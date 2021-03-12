Report on procurement sought

ISLAMABAD: A sub-committee of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday sought report on procurement of Rs205 million by railways management within seven days.

The committee further sought details regarding delay in recovery of Rs160 million under the head of railway land charges and rent.

It also showed dissatisfaction over efforts being made to eliminate theft incidents and sought details of rules and regulations.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq convened the committee meeting which reviewed implementation status of Ministry of Industries and Production and Ministry of Railways for financial years 2004-5 to 2009-10.

