UK pushes back timetable for post-Brexit border checks
11 Mar 2021
LONDON: Britain delayed its plans to introduce a whole range of post-Brexit border checks on goods imports from the European Union, saying it had listened to businesses who had asked for more time and citing the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Although we recognise that many in the border industry and many businesses have been investing time and energy to be ready on time, and indeed we in Government were confident of being ready on time, we have listened to businesses who have made a strong case that they need more time to prepare," senior minister Michael Gove said in a written statement.
