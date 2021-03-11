IPRI hold webinar on Diplomacy in the Twenty First Century

The Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) held a webinar on Diplomacy in the Twenty First Century on Wednesday, highlighting the importance of public diplomacy in the digital era.

Brig (R) Raashid, Acting President of IPRI, elaborated on the theory around the "manufacturing of consent", and explained the five known filters of opinion, citing historical examples including the United States' attack on Panama, in which official sources reported 250 casualties, while media sources quoted 3000 casualties.

Emran Akhter, Advisor to the Foreign Minister on Public Diplomacy, in his keynote address explained new diplomacy mediums like digital, economic and cultural diplomacy by sharing practical examples of economic and cultural diplomacy.

Iqra Ashraf, Director Strategic Communications in MOFA, shared the changing media landscape and the impact of digital media assets on public diplomacy. The use of digital space and AI tools to facilitate the strategic communications was the main message in her discourse.

Uzair Yunus, Visiting Policy Analyst, USIP, held forth on the opportunities and challenges for Pakistan in the realm of economic diplomatic strategy and recommended a symbiosis between the reality of own product and the alacrity of own communications.

He highlighted the importance of a rule based corporate compliance environment and dependability of the business groups to gain a reputation of high trust. That trust would be the ultimate currency of power that would facilitate Pakistan's public diplomats.

Mr Imran Ghazali from digital media wing of the government highlighted the current initiatives at government level like use of twitter by PM office.

The need for investment in the digital media toolkit and the human resource to rebrand Pakistan for its geo-economic potential instead of the usual geopolitical tag was the most important message echoed by all participants.