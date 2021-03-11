ANL 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-6.54%)
Pakistan

MQM-London's US-based female member is running team of hitmen in Karachi: DIG CTD

  • The DIG CTD also showed an audiotape of Haider talking to a man, suspected to be a target killer, and offering him money
  • Shahid says Haider is currently residing in the US and the matter will be taken to the Foreign Ministry and then to the US authorities
Fahad Zulfikar 11 Mar 2021

(Karachi) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Omar Shahid has revealed that a female member of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London is involved in running a group of target killers from United States, local media reported on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference along with officials of Sindh Rangers in Karachi, Shahid said that Rangers and CTD conducted a joint operation in 2017 and nabbed a team of hitmen belonging to MQM-L.

He added that during the course of interrogation, the arrested outlaws revealed the name of MQM-L member Kehkashan Haider of giving instructions and assigning targets to them.

The DIG CTD also showed an audiotape of Haider talking to a man, suspected to be a target killer, and offering him money.

The police official said that as Haider is currently residing in the US, the matter will be taken to the Foreign Ministry and then to the US authorities. “It’s alarming that a woman who is a US citizen, sitting in Texas, is giving these directions like a mafia don,” he remarked.

He stated when investigations were carried out related to the bank accounts of these people, it emerged that financial transactions were made soon after a particular incident of target killing had taken place,” he said.

He highlighted that the arrested target killers had been charged and convicted.

Sindh Rangers Colonel Shabbir said that the target identified by Haider caused sectarian rifts. “We wanted to bring it to your notice how these people are trying to spread chaos in the country from abroad.”

press briefing United States Counter Terrorism Department latest revelations Sindh Rangers intelligence based joint operation female member of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (London) group of target killers Kehkashan Haider

