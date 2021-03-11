ANL 29.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-4.09%)
ASC 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
AVN 74.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-5.35%)
BOP 8.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
DGKC 116.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.22%)
EPCL 45.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.27%)
FCCL 22.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.43%)
FFL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.4%)
HASCOL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.6%)
HUBC 81.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.04%)
HUMNL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.45%)
JSCL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.2%)
KAPCO 39.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
LOTCHEM 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.09%)
MLCF 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PAEL 32.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.23%)
POWER 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.27%)
PRL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.84%)
PTC 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.31%)
TRG 120.95 Decreased By ▼ -6.75 (-5.29%)
UNITY 26.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.35%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.34%)
BR100 4,604 Decreased By ▼ -52.48 (-1.13%)
BR30 23,248 Decreased By ▼ -401.81 (-1.7%)
KSE100 43,219 Decreased By ▼ -472.5 (-1.08%)
KSE30 18,052 Decreased By ▼ -274.06 (-1.5%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

South Korea extends use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to people aged 65 and over

  • The KDCA is in talks with Moderna and Johnson & Johnson to import their vaccines in the second quarter.
Reuters 11 Mar 2021

SEOUL: South Korea will authorise the use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine for people aged 65 years and older, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said on Thursday, a move that will allow the country to ramp up its immunisation drive.

The country has been rolling out the vaccine since the last week of February, beginning with the elderly and health workers, but had excluded more than 370,000 over-65s in nursing homes citing a lack of clinical trial data on the age group.

Real-world data from Britain has now shown AstraZeneca and Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccines are both more than 80% effective in preventing hospitalisations in over-80s after one shot.

"Vaccination had been postponed to those aged 65 and over due to lack of evidence to determine the effectiveness of the AstraZeneca vaccine, but recently, data to prove its efficacy for the elderly has been released in the UK," Chung told a government meeting.

South Korea would begin inoculating 376,000 patients and staff aged 65 and older in nursing hospitals and other facilities this month, Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) official Kwon Jun-wook said at a briefing.

Kwon said he expected that age group, which has seen the majority of reported deaths, to reach herd immunity levels by the end of September.

Health authorities had also included around 20,000 flight attendants in the list for second-quarter vaccine recipients, as they were vulnerable to more transmissible variants and were exempt from self-quarantine.

South Korea has so far reported a total of 257 new virus variants, including 154 cases of the variant first identified in Britain and 21 of the variant discovered in South Africa, according to the KDCA.

Another 7 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine would be rolled out from the last week of May, with 7 million of Pfizer's product by June. The KDCA is in talks with Moderna and Johnson & Johnson to import their vaccines in the second quarter.

The KDCA said 500,635 people had received a first dose of AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines as of Wednesday. South Korea reported 465 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 94,198 infections, with 1,652 deaths.

south korea AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine KDCA vaccine Chung Sye kyun Prime Minister Chung Sye kyun

South Korea extends use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to people aged 65 and over

Top US, China diplomats to hold first in-person talks of Biden presidency

Pakistan reports over 2000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, highest since January 29

US Senate votes to confirm Biden EPA pick Michael Regan

Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill wins final approval in House

‘Senate election showed how we are losing our moral compass’: PM

UK GDP seen back to pre-COVID level within two years as Sunak policies please

UN Security Council condemns Myanmar violence, US blacklists army leader's children

Warren Buffett net worth surpasses $100bn: Forbes

Generation threatened as pandemic sets back childhood development: UNICEF

Govt sharpening focus on targeted subsidies: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters