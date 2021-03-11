PTI expels Aslam Abro, Shahryar Shar over violation of party discipline

(Karachi) The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has expelled two of its lawmakers over violation of party discipline, local media reported on Thursday.

As per details, PTI MPAs Aslam Abro and Shahryar Shar have been expelled from the party over their accusations against the PTI leadership.

Both Aslam Abro and Shehr Yar Shar were issued notices by PTI Chairman Central Standing Committee on Discipline and Accountability Salman Aftab.

The disciplinary committee issued the MPAs notices for making accusations against party leadership "which went viral on social, print and electronic media". Their actions were labelled as being against the PTI's policy and its constitution.

The two members of the Sindh Assembly had cast their votes against the party’s candidates for Senate seats from Sindh in the recent election.

The PTI witnessed discord ahead of the Senate elections as three MPAs – Karim Bux Gabol, Shaharyar Khan Shar and Muhammad Aslam Abro – announced they would not vote for the PTI candidates in the Senate elections as they were not taken on board while awarding the tickets.

Karim Bux Gabol later returned to the party but Shaharyar Khan Shar and Muhammad Aslam Abro reportedly voted the PPP candidates in the election. Shaharyar Khan Shar has claimed that he was elected as an independent candidate and was not bound by the party’s decision.