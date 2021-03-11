ANL 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.06%)
ASC 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
AVN 74.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-5.35%)
BOP 8.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
DGKC 116.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.3%)
EPCL 45.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.1%)
FCCL 22.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.27%)
FFL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.4%)
HASCOL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.6%)
HUBC 81.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.04%)
HUMNL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.45%)
JSCL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.2%)
KAPCO 39.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
LOTCHEM 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.09%)
MLCF 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.82%)
PAEL 32.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.23%)
POWER 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PPL 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.15%)
PRL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.84%)
PTC 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.31%)
TRG 121.25 Decreased By ▼ -6.45 (-5.05%)
UNITY 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.34%)
BR100 4,604 Decreased By ▼ -52.56 (-1.13%)
BR30 23,258 Decreased By ▼ -391.6 (-1.66%)
KSE100 43,222 Decreased By ▼ -469.95 (-1.08%)
KSE30 18,052 Decreased By ▼ -274.02 (-1.5%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI expels Aslam Abro, Shahryar Shar over violation of party discipline

  • Both MPAs have been expelled from the party over their accusations against the PTI leadership
  • The two members of the Sindh Assembly had cast their votes against the party’s candidates for Senate seats from Sindh in the recent election
Fahad Zulfikar 11 Mar 2021

(Karachi) The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has expelled two of its lawmakers over violation of party discipline, local media reported on Thursday.

As per details, PTI MPAs Aslam Abro and Shahryar Shar have been expelled from the party over their accusations against the PTI leadership.

Both Aslam Abro and Shehr Yar Shar were issued notices by PTI Chairman Central Standing Committee on Discipline and Accountability Salman Aftab.

The disciplinary committee issued the MPAs notices for making accusations against party leadership "which went viral on social, print and electronic media". Their actions were labelled as being against the PTI's policy and its constitution.

The two members of the Sindh Assembly had cast their votes against the party’s candidates for Senate seats from Sindh in the recent election.

The PTI witnessed discord ahead of the Senate elections as three MPAs – Karim Bux Gabol, Shaharyar Khan Shar and Muhammad Aslam Abro – announced they would not vote for the PTI candidates in the Senate elections as they were not taken on board while awarding the tickets.

Karim Bux Gabol later returned to the party but Shaharyar Khan Shar and Muhammad Aslam Abro reportedly voted the PPP candidates in the election. Shaharyar Khan Shar has claimed that he was elected as an independent candidate and was not bound by the party’s decision.

Senate elections Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Aslam Abro action against MPAs Shahryar Shar expelled from the party accusations against the PTI leadership PTI Chairman Central Standing Committee

PTI expels Aslam Abro, Shahryar Shar over violation of party discipline

Pakistan reports over 2000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, highest since January 29

US Senate votes to confirm Biden EPA pick Michael Regan

Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill wins final approval in House

‘Senate election showed how we are losing our moral compass’: PM

UK GDP seen back to pre-COVID level within two years as Sunak policies please

UN Security Council condemns Myanmar violence, US blacklists army leader's children

Warren Buffett net worth surpasses $100bn: Forbes

Generation threatened as pandemic sets back childhood development: UNICEF

Govt sharpening focus on targeted subsidies: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters