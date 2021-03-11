ANL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-3.73%)
Kazakhstan's GDP contraction slows in to 2.9% in Jan-Feb

  • The contraction was less steep than the 4.5% drop seen in January, he told a government meeting.
Reuters 11 Mar 2021

NUR-SULTAN: Kazakhstan's gross domestic product fell 2.9% year on year in January-February, economy minister Aset Irgaliyev said on Thursday.

The contraction was less steep than the 4.5% drop seen in January, he told a government meeting.

