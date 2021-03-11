Markets
Kazakhstan's GDP contraction slows in to 2.9% in Jan-Feb
11 Mar 2021
NUR-SULTAN: Kazakhstan's gross domestic product fell 2.9% year on year in January-February, economy minister Aset Irgaliyev said on Thursday.
The contraction was less steep than the 4.5% drop seen in January, he told a government meeting.
