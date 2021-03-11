ANL 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.61%)
Mar 11, 2021
World

China reports 11 new COVID-19 cases vs 5 day earlier

  • The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,018, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.
Reuters 11 Mar 2021

SHANGHAI: China reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on the mainland on March 10, up from five cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday.

All of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 10 from 16 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,018, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

