China reports 11 new COVID-19 cases vs 5 day earlier
- The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,018, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.
11 Mar 2021
SHANGHAI: China reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on the mainland on March 10, up from five cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday.
All of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 10 from 16 cases a day earlier.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,018, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.
