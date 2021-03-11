ANL 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-8.65%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.38%)
ASL 23.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
AVN 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.94%)
BOP 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
BYCO 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.11%)
DGKC 115.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.61%)
EPCL 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
FCCL 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.84%)
FFBL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.71%)
FFL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
HASCOL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HUBC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.37%)
HUMNL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.38%)
JSCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-6.93%)
KAPCO 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.24%)
KEL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
LOTCHEM 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
MLCF 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.39%)
PAEL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.21%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.22%)
POWER 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
PPL 86.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.04%)
PRL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-5.38%)
PTC 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.56%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
SNGP 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.62%)
TRG 127.70 Decreased By ▼ -8.70 (-6.38%)
UNITY 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.87%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,656 Decreased By ▼ -87.34 (-1.84%)
BR30 23,650 Decreased By ▼ -638.57 (-2.63%)
KSE100 43,692 Decreased By ▼ -531.23 (-1.2%)
KSE30 18,326 Decreased By ▼ -244.75 (-1.32%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

USC to collaborate with NRTC and PTCL for automation

ISLAMABAD: Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan (USC) signs an agreement with National Radio &...
11 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan (USC) signs an agreement with National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) and Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) for digitalization of USC at a local hotel.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, Federal Minister for Information Technology Aminul Haq, Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal graced the occasion whereas Brigadier Tofique Ahmed, Managing Director NRTC, Umer Lodhi, Managing Director USC and Zarrar Hasham Khan CBSO PTCL were also present.

Sequel to Prime Minister of Pakistan’s vision of Digital Pakistan, USC will have a complete technology upgrade to ensure fast, accountable and hassle free customer services using sophisticated technologies and automated processes.

Around 4,881 retail stores, 124 warehouses, 64 regional offices, 9 zonal offices along with all USC business processes including Supply Chain, Warehousing, Financials, HR, Payroll, and E-Commerce will be automated by July, 2021. This would be one of the largest digital transformation of an organization in Pakistan with an enormous network of operational locations.

The automation will provide greater business insights through more accurate and timely financial information. It will help USC to save operating cost since repetitive and time-consuming processes will be automated. USC will be able to forecast its income and expenses more accurately and budgeting can be done in a better and cost effective manner.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Hammad Azhar NRTC usc Aminul Haq Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan

USC to collaborate with NRTC and PTCL for automation

ECP rejects PTI's petition seeking to block Gilani's victory notification

Uzbekistan to get access to Gwadar, Karachi ports: PM

Internet, mobile banking services: SBP asks banks not to levy charges

GST removal on locally-assembled units: Samsung, OPPO may start manufacturing cellphones

Housing and construction sector: Concern voiced over slow pace of approvals in Sindh

Ramazan Package-2021: Rs7.8bn subsidy approved by ECC

Taxpayers must update profiles by Mar 31st deadline: FBR

China approves $1.5bn currency swap with Sri Lanka

IHC, too, turns down PTI’s plea

ECP notifies Gilani’s victory, rejects PTI’s plea

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.