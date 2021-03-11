USC to collaborate with NRTC and PTCL for automation

ISLAMABAD: Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan (USC) signs an agreement with National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) and Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) for digitalization of USC at a local hotel.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, Federal Minister for Information Technology Aminul Haq, Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal graced the occasion whereas Brigadier Tofique Ahmed, Managing Director NRTC, Umer Lodhi, Managing Director USC and Zarrar Hasham Khan CBSO PTCL were also present.

Sequel to Prime Minister of Pakistan’s vision of Digital Pakistan, USC will have a complete technology upgrade to ensure fast, accountable and hassle free customer services using sophisticated technologies and automated processes.

Around 4,881 retail stores, 124 warehouses, 64 regional offices, 9 zonal offices along with all USC business processes including Supply Chain, Warehousing, Financials, HR, Payroll, and E-Commerce will be automated by July, 2021. This would be one of the largest digital transformation of an organization in Pakistan with an enormous network of operational locations.

The automation will provide greater business insights through more accurate and timely financial information. It will help USC to save operating cost since repetitive and time-consuming processes will be automated. USC will be able to forecast its income and expenses more accurately and budgeting can be done in a better and cost effective manner.—PR

