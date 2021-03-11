Mega-projects in Karachi: Utilization of funds stands at 47pc

KARACHI: The utilization of funds by Sindh government for mega-projects in Karachi stood at 47 percent against the releases during the first half of the ongoing financial year.

According to the figures for development expenditure of Sindh government for July-December period, provincial government released Rs972 million out of the total allocation of 1.940 billion during the half year under review.

Out of the released amounts, funds utilized totaled 460 million, which came to 24 percent and 47 percent against the total allocation and releases respectively.

The provincial government had allocated Rs1.94 billion in the budget for the projects for the provincial capital under the head of “Mega Projects for Karachi City”.

Although the allocated amount in the budget was meager in view of the size of the population of the city, utilization of funds picked up in the second quarter of the fiscal year as in the first quarter it registered zero utilization.

The budget execution report of Sindh government for the quarter from July to September for this year indicated that the provincial government had released Rs574 million for the projects of the city, which was thirty percent of the total of Rs1.94 billion allocated for the whole fiscal. However, the half year figures showed that releases were fifty percent and the utilization also improved in the second quarter compared with the first quarter.

The entire allocation of Rs1.94bn has been made for 18 ongoing development schemes — the projects which had been approved in the previous budgets — and one new scheme for which a paltry sum of Rs9 million has been allocated.

The new “mega-scheme for Karachi” relates to providing and fixing of traffic lights, gantries and signboards and carrying out of the rehabilitation/beautification of roads.

The ongoing schemes include construction of a u-turn at the Natha Khan Bridge, construction of an underpass at the Submarine Chowrangi, rehabilitation and improvement of Karachi Zoo, construction of a road from Tank Chowrangi to the Super Highway, construction of a flyover at the Tipu Sultan intersection, etc.

Besides, it includes the widening and reconstruction of the Stadium Road, rehabilitation and improvement of roads in surrounding areas of Lea Market, widening of the bridge over Orangi Nullah near the Habib Bank Chowrangi, construction of an SWD from the Star Gate to Chakora Nullah on Shahrah-e-Faisal and reconstruction and rehabilitation of road from the Jam Sadiq Bridge to Dawood Chowrangi.

