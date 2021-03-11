KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (March 10, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 433,430,565 220,098,460 24,338,719,493 10,155,950,105 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 2,084,817,649 (1,991,161,539) 93,656,110 Local Individuals 23,984,534,843 (23,830,743,796) 153,791,047 Local Corporates 9,638,782,034 (9,886,229,191) (247,447,157) ===============================================================================

