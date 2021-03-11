Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on...
11 Mar 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (March 10, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
433,430,565 220,098,460 24,338,719,493 10,155,950,105
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 2,084,817,649 (1,991,161,539) 93,656,110
Local Individuals 23,984,534,843 (23,830,743,796) 153,791,047
Local Corporates 9,638,782,034 (9,886,229,191) (247,447,157)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.