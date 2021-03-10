ANL 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-8.65%)
Schools will remain open in Sindh: Saeed Ghani

  • "The news of educational institutions closing on March 15 are baseless," the minister said.
  • "The coronavirus situation in the province is under control. We had reopened educational institutions on February 1 after consultations in the steering committee — and even then, the attendance was restricted to 50%."
BR Web Desk 10 Mar 2021

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani on Wednesday said that educational institutions would remain open in the province — and a 50% attendance will be allowed.

He made these comments after Federal Minister for Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood announced closure of schools in several cities across Pakistan.

"The news of educational institutions closing on March 15 are baseless," he said.

He told that National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), in its meeting today, overviewed the country's coronavirus situation.

Furthermore, Ghani said, "The coronavirus situation in the province is under control. We had reopened educational institutions on February 1 after consultations in the steering committee — and even then, the attendance was restricted to 50%."

Only those educational institutes, where coronavirus cases were reported would be sealed, clarified Ghani.

