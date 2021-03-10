ANL 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-8.65%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.38%)
ASL 23.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
AVN 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.94%)
BOP 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
BYCO 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.11%)
DGKC 115.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.61%)
EPCL 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
FCCL 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.84%)
FFBL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.71%)
FFL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
HASCOL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HUBC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.37%)
HUMNL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.38%)
JSCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-6.93%)
KAPCO 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.24%)
KEL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
LOTCHEM 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
MLCF 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.39%)
PAEL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.21%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.22%)
POWER 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
PPL 86.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.04%)
PRL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-5.38%)
PTC 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.56%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
SNGP 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.62%)
TRG 127.70 Decreased By ▼ -8.70 (-6.38%)
UNITY 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.87%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,656 Decreased By ▼ -87.34 (-1.84%)
BR30 23,650 Decreased By ▼ -638.57 (-2.63%)
KSE100 43,692 Decreased By ▼ -531.23 (-1.2%)
KSE30 18,326 Decreased By ▼ -244.75 (-1.32%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm reverses early losses, climbs to 13-year high on supply squeeze

  • Palm oil extends five-day rally to highest since March 2008.
  • March 1-10 exports fell 22% m/m.
  • Feb-end stocks, output fell more than expected.
Reuters 10 Mar 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures reversed early losses on Wednesday and closed at a 13-year high as February inventories and production fell more than anticipated, but a slump in exports during the first 10 days of March capped the gains.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange ended up 60 ringgit, or 1.53%, at 3,975 ringgit ($963.64) a tonne.

Palm rose for a sixth straight day to its highest since March 2008.

It had earlier declined as much as 1.7% after data from cargo surveyors showed exports during March 1 to 10 slumped 22% from the same period in February.

The lower exports would weigh on palm, albeit on a temporary basis, said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

"Competing oils like soybean and sunflower are at multi-year highs, thus palm prices will remain defensive," he added.

Malaysia's palm oil inventories fell more than expected in February as production declined to its lowest in five years and imports plunged, industry regulator data showed on Wednesday.

Stockpiles fell 1.8% from January to a three-month low of 1.3 million tonnes, while output fell 1.85% to 1.11 million tonnes, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract fell 0.7%, while its palm oil contract gained 0.3%, but they were not far from a more than eight-year high hit on Monday.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.2%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysia is in talks with Saudi Arabia to increase the kingdom's imports of the edible oil to 500,000 tonnes in the near future, state media Bernama reported.

Malaysian palm oil palm oil futures Palm oil exports palm oil producer Palm Oil Producing Countrie

Palm reverses early losses, climbs to 13-year high on supply squeeze

ECP reschedules NA-75 Daska by-polls to April 10

Surge in COVID cases: Educational institutions in various Punjab cities to remain closed for two weeks

Indian police seize PIA balloon in IIOJK

Pakistan to receive 'Made in India' COVID vaccine under GAVI alliance

PM's vote of confidence will help attract investment in Pakistan: Bloomberg

Vaccination for elderly to begin today

FBI releases new footage of Washington pipe bomb suspect

Queen vows to address Harry and Meghan racism claims

SBP chief being made accountable to Parliament

Another big hike in power tariffs anytime soon

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters