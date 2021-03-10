ECC approves Ramadan package for Utility Stores

The government has approved a Ramadan relief package under which essential edible items will be available at subsidized rates at the utility stores during the month of Ramadan.

According to media reports, a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) chaired by Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh approved the Ramadan relief package. Under which, Rs 7.60 billion will be given to utility stores.

In the meeting, it was decided that 19 essential items would be subsidized at the utility stores, under the Ramadan package.

The ECC has approved the import of raw cotton from the border, as well as seven technical supplementary grants for various ministries.

The supply of RLNG has been allowed to operate two fertilizer plants, and the supply of RLNG to the fertilizer plants has been given to meet the shortage of urea fertilizer.

The ECC has directed the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) to complete the study on the margins of oil marketing companies as soon as possible, while the agenda of the Power Division and Petroleum Division has been postponed by the ECC.