ANL 32.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-4.24%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.38%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.04%)
AVN 80.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-4.58%)
BOP 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
BYCO 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
DGKC 117.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.17%)
EPCL 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.64%)
FCCL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.82%)
FFL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
HASCOL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HUBC 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.81%)
JSCL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.1%)
KAPCO 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.48%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.93%)
MLCF 42.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.37%)
PAEL 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.85%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.15%)
PRL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.07%)
PTC 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.42%)
SNGP 38.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
TRG 134.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.69%)
UNITY 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.87%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 4,693 Decreased By ▼ -49.94 (-1.05%)
BR30 23,971 Decreased By ▼ -317 (-1.31%)
KSE100 43,902 Decreased By ▼ -320.42 (-0.72%)
KSE30 18,407 Decreased By ▼ -163.9 (-0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

ECC to approve Ramadan Package today

  • Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh while addressing the media said that the Economic Coordination Committee will approve the package.
Ali Ahmed 10 Mar 2021

In a bid to control prices of essential commodities in the upcoming month of Ramadan, the government will approve the Ramadan Package today.

Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh while addressing the media said that the Economic Coordination Committee will approve the package. He said that the prices of some items had increased in accordance with global market trends.

The government had imported 4 million tons of wheat and 0.5 million tons of sugar, he said and added that the prices of ghee and oil had increased because of an increase in edible oil price in the international market.

“The government has been providing subsidy on five items at Utility Stores Corporation (USC) to protect the poor and will provide on more items in the Ramazan package that would be approved by the ECC today [Wednesday],” he added.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Production and Industries Hammad Azhar said that utility stores was providing wheat flour at a subsidized rate of Rs 800 per 20 kg bag, sugar at Rs 68 per kg, ghee at Rs 125 per kg and the price was retained for over a year and it has been decided that this price would continue in future as well.

Pakistan government Ramadan package

ECC to approve Ramadan Package today

Pakistan to receive 'Made in India' COVID vaccine under GAVI alliance

PM's vote of confidence will help attract investment in Pakistan: Bloomberg

Vaccination for elderly to begin today

FBI releases new footage of Washington pipe bomb suspect

Queen vows to address Harry and Meghan racism claims

SBP chief being made accountable to Parliament

Another big hike in power tariffs anytime soon

Gilani’s victory notification: ECP rejects PTI’s demand

Elections: PM for use of technology to ensure greater transparency

PDM nominates Haideri for deputy chairman Senate slot

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters