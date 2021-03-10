ANL 32.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-4.09%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.38%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.04%)
AVN 80.34 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-4.75%)
BOP 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
BYCO 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
DGKC 117.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.13%)
EPCL 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.64%)
FCCL 22.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.82%)
FFL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
HASCOL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
HUBC 82.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.48%)
HUMNL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.34%)
JSCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.27%)
KAPCO 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.72%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.93%)
MLCF 42.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.37%)
PAEL 32.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.85%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.15%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.86%)
PTC 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.42%)
SNGP 38.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
TRG 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.76%)
UNITY 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-5.08%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 4,694 Decreased By ▼ -49.3 (-1.04%)
BR30 23,980 Decreased By ▼ -308.01 (-1.27%)
KSE100 43,909 Decreased By ▼ -314.11 (-0.71%)
KSE30 18,411 Decreased By ▼ -159.98 (-0.86%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Malaysia end-Feb palm oil stocks fall as output hits 5-year low

  • The ringgit -- palm's currency of trade -- fell 0.3% against the dollar on Wednesday, making the commodity cheaper for holders of other currencies. It has lost nearly 3% of its value so far this year.
Reuters 10 Mar 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's palm oil inventories fell more than expected in February as production declined to its lowest in five years and imports plunged, industry regulator data showed on Wednesday.

Stockpiles in the world's second-largest producer of palm oil fell 1.8% from January to a three-month low of 1.3 million tonnes, according to Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) data.

Crude palm oil production fell 1.85% from the previous month to 1.11 million tonnes, marking a fifth straight month of declines, as a labour shortage and adverse weather conditions continued to curb yields.

"Production is much lower compared to Malaysian Palm Oil Association and all other market estimates," said Marcello Cultrera, institutional sales manager & broker at Phillip Futures in Kuala Lumpur.

Imports, which slipped 47% month-on-month, were way lower than expected, while a 6% monthly rise in domestic consumption beat market estimates, he added.

Exports slumped 5.5% to 895,556 tonnes, their lowest since February 2007, the MPOB said.

However, a weakening ringgit is expected to boost demand in the second half of March, said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

The ringgit -- palm's currency of trade -- fell 0.3% against the dollar on Wednesday, making the commodity cheaper for holders of other currencies. It has lost nearly 3% of its value so far this year.

A Reuters survey forecast inventories to rise 7% to 1.42 million tonnes. Production was seen picking up for the first time in five months, while exports were pegged to rise 0.5%, the survey showed.

Malaysian Palm Oil Board crude palm oil Marcello Cultrera Malaysia's palm oil stocks

Malaysia end-Feb palm oil stocks fall as output hits 5-year low

Pakistan to receive 'Made in India' COVID vaccine under GAVI alliance

PM's vote of confidence will help attract investment in Pakistan: Bloomberg

Vaccination for elderly to begin today

FBI releases new footage of Washington pipe bomb suspect

Queen vows to address Harry and Meghan racism claims

SBP chief being made accountable to Parliament

Another big hike in power tariffs anytime soon

Gilani’s victory notification: ECP rejects PTI’s demand

Elections: PM for use of technology to ensure greater transparency

PDM nominates Haideri for deputy chairman Senate slot

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters