Mar 10, 2021
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Gilani's conduct guided by deep ethics?

Anjum Ibrahim 10 Mar 2021

"So the ruling party reckons that it's Gilani or bust?!"

"I don't get it...or did you mean that because Gilani did many favours for parliamentarians when he was the prime minister, and need I add at least 70 to 80 percent if not more of those who were parliamentarians in 2008-12 are back in the House..."

"Gilani never did too much for the people of this country but then again the people are not eligible to vote for the Senate Chairman."

"He filled some state owned entities with loyalists."

"Again they are not the constituents for this seat."

"Faisal Vawda challenged the Election Commission decision in court and no doubt got a stay order..."

"What does he have to do with all this?!"

"Faisal Vawda is a rich man and has hired topnotch lawyers but Gilani sahib belongs to a party with senior lawyers arguing cases pro bono for their party leaders...yes yes they can afford to pay but Gilani sahib was represented by Aitzaz Ahsan after he refused to send a letter to the Swiss court and I am no apologist for Zardari sahib but the guy was the president of the country at the time and if memory serves me right he had immunity..."

"Right, anyway you reckon that all this fuss and ado about requesting ECP to take a decision on Gilani's eligibility before the senate chair elections can be made null and void even if the ECP rules against Gilani if he goes the Vawda route?!"

"What?! You are using Shakespeare's English? Ado!"

"The word has not yet become archaic if you know what I mean, and neither has it evolved..."

"Words don't evolve do they?"

"Yes they do and some words take a u turn as well - an example is the word sophistry which used to mean false way back in time but transitioned into something positive - today to be sophisticated is a positive isn't it?"

"Hmmm, so who do you reckon is sophisticated?! Vawda or Gilani?"

"Don't be facetious; but one thing is for sure....those who are required to wear uniforms cannot be judged as sophisticated or not because they have no choice of clothing if you know I mean and sophistication has a lot to do with what we wear..."

"I stand corrected."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Anjum Ibrahim

