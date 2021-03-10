ILMA University hosts webinar

KARACHI: ILMA University's quality assurance and liaison department hosted a webinar on the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the quality of distance and online learning in higher education.

The highly reputed guests were invited from the education sector in the UAE. They were Muhammad Rasheed Khalid, head of department, corporate affairs and center of continuing learning at the Skyline University College, and Dr Deepak Kaira, associate professor and director of learning resources at the Skyline University College.

