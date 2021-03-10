Vawda's plea to restrain ECP dismissed

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday sought replies from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the federal government and others in the petition of Faisal Vawda, a senator-elect, challenging the decision of the ECP regarding his disqualification.

A division bench of the SHC issued notices to the respondents to submit their replies by March 16, 2021 and also sought the order of the Islamabad High Court about the case pertaining to Vawda's disqualification.

The court, however, dismissed the plea of Vawda to restrain immediately the ECP from taking action against him.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar stated that the bench couldn't restrain the ECP now.

The court directed the counsel for Vawda to tell the ECP that the SHC had issued notices in this case.

Faisal Vawda filed a constitutional petition in the SHC to stop the decision of the ECP in relation to his disqualification.

He has resigned as a member of the National Assembly.

The petition stated that the Election Commission did not have the authority to hear complaints against him, adding that it should be ruled that such actions were not within the jurisdiction of the commission.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021