This is apropos a Business Recorder letter to the editor “Govt versus ECP” carried by the newspaper on Sunday. The writer, Hamid Nawaz, has asked the government that it “must stop assailing or attacking institutions. It must revisit its strategy in the larger interest of democracy and growth of democratic norms in the country.”

But what the writer has ignored is purportedly open buying and selling of votes in the Senate elections. A video that went viral ahead of the Senate polls says it all. Asking the ECP whether or not it has taken all the required steps aimed at forestalling the incidence of corrupt practice is a legitimate question. I do not wish to make another point in view of the fact that the ruling party has now formally moved the ECP against Yousuf Raza Gilani’s victory.

SHAHIDA KHAN (ISLAMABAD)

