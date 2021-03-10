Activities of Karachi Port

KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 188.528 tonnes of cargo comprising 125,725 tonnes of import cargo and 62,803 tonnes of export cargo including 8,295 loaded and empty containers during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargos of 125,725 tonnes comprised of 39,367 tonnes of containerised cargo; 13,891 tonnes of wheat; and 33,353 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 62,803 tonnes comprised of 44,414 tonnes of containerised cargo; 14,500 tonnes of clinkers and 3,889 tonnes of 0il/Liquid cargo,.

As many as 8,295 containers comprising of 3,120 containers of import and 5,175 containers of export were handled during the last 24 hours.

The break-up of imported containers shows 638 of 20’s and 1,226 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 15 of 40’s empty containers. Whereas that of exported containers shows 981 of 20’s and 673 of 40’s loaded containers while 218 of 20’s and 1,315 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were two vessels viz. AL Shaffiah and Rainbow Island 88 carrying tanker are currently at the berths.

There were five ships namely Unison, Tabernacle Prince, Ever Dainty, M T Shalmar and V Honor sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There is one INCE Fortune expected to sail on 09-03-2021.

There are ten ships namely MARIGOLD, Al Rawadh, YM Eternity, Magia, Sun, M T Quetta, KMTC Colombo, AS Sicilia, Cosco Belgium and Kiran Adriatic Cargo carrying ethanol, container, DAP, Wheat, crude oil and general cargo expected to arrive on 9-3 2021 and 10-3-2021.

