Software exhibition held at SAU

HYDERABAD: An exhibition was held to showcase software, models and apps developed by final year students of Information Technology Center at Sindh Agriculture University.

A large number of students, teachers and IT experts participated in the event inaugurated by the SAU Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri. He visited the different stalls where students briefed him about their projects.

Speaking at the inaugural event, Dr Fateh Marri said the IT sector has developed in short period and no sector can develop without IT. The importance of IT in all fields including medical, engineering, livestock, business, and marketing cannot be overstated, and IT is also important in agriculture sector, the VC said.

“The Sindh Agriculture University is facing financial problems, we are trying to solve this problem so that the students can get better educational and knowledge facilities,” he said.

