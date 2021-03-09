Remotebase Raises $1.4M in Seed to help Pakistani engineers get global exposure

The Pakistan-based startup Remotebase, which connects high-performing engineering teams with US companies, raised $1.4 million in a seed round.

Launched 10 months ago, the startup has established its operations in both Pakistan and the Silicon Valley. It hopes to use this new investment to scale its operations by the end of 2021.

Remotebase aims to help Pakistani engineers get global exposure and hopes to turn Pakistan into a global tech hub by hiring, training and then placing engineers in Silicon Valley based startups.

This seed round was led by Indus Valley Capital and several renowned global investors such as billionaire investor Tim Draper, Hustle Fund Ventures and other well-known angel investors from Silicon Valley also participated.

Co-founded by Qasim Asad Salam and Talha Masood, Remotebase aims to completely disrupt the way tech companies work and recruit these days. By embracing remote work at the core, the startup is committed to providing Pakistani engineers exposure to the world’s most innovative companies by deeply integrating the engineers inside those companies.

Engineers, irrespective of their locations, race, religion and nationality, can work anywhere between 12-18 months, and after learning and building more experience, they will have the option of switching to a new Silicon Valley startup.

Aatif Awan, who is the Managing Partner at Indus Valley Capital, also commented that “Remotebase is a crucial piece of the puzzle for the Pakistani tech ecosystem to earn its well-deserved place in the world. As tech companies go remote, Remotebase can help Pakistani talent fulfil this demand and gain experience with the best startups around the world. Over time this will also materially increase the supply of experienced tech professionals in the country, benefiting all local companies. We’re thrilled about our mission alignment with Remotebase and are excited to back them.”

Remotebase Co-founder Talha Masood also mentions his own experience of working remotely with Silicon Valley companies. "I had immense freedom, meaningful work and I got to learn from the best companies in the world. One went on to become a multi-billion dollar startup. I want other Pakistani engineers to have the same experiences and opportunities I had,” he says.

In addition to this, Qasim Asad Salam, who has been a tech entrepreneur his entire life, also explains that “Remotebase is all set to completely disrupt how work is done. Being a remote worker for most of my life I was always passionate about enabling people to build companies entirely in the cloud and giving them access to top talent from all around the globe. Where better to start the company than Pakistan. A country where I have personally witnessed an immense amount of talent, and super hungry individuals just looking for opportunities to learn and grow.”

Remotebase's mission is to offer a magical experience for its customers, who just need to visit the startup's website to check out with a relevant engineering team. Within 24 hours, the customers can start working with their remote engineering teams through this new startup.

Umar Saif also expressed this appreciation for this new startup and its founder. "I am super proud of Qasim and his team on the fundraise. Having seen him work in the past, I can see Remotebase playing a pivotal role in placing Pakistan on the global map. As companies go remote, they are looking to hire engineers from anywhere in the world and Pakistan can benefit from this immensely. Pakistani engineers are one of the most talented engineers I have worked with in the past. All they require is good training, and direction, and I can see Remotebase doing that,” he says.

US billionaire Tim Draper, who has invested in RemoteBase also commented that "knowing Qasim and having observed him work right outside my office, I can say that he and his team are going to take Remotebase to the moon. We are so proud of what they have achieved so far, and are looking forward to help him and his team on this incredible journey."